He's made a strong start to life as Chelsea boss – helping the Blues climb to third after 11 games – and now returns to the King Power in search of a victory against his former employers after his side drew back-to-back games ahead of the break.

Things have been tougher for Maresca's replacement, Steve Cooper, in the initial months of the 2024/25 campaign.

The first priority this term is survival, and the hosts are three points clear of the relegation zone in 15th as things stand – but Foxes fans remain firmly unconvinced that the former Nottingham Forest boss is the right man for the job.

There were chants of "Cooper, Cooper, sort it out" when the hosts fell to a third defeat in four games earlier this month, and the pressure on him will only grow if another defeat follows on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester City v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Leicester City v Chelsea?

Leicester City v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 23rd November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leicester City v Chelsea kick-off time

Leicester City v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Leicester City v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Leicester City v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Leicester City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Leicester City v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Leicester City (5/1) Draw (10/3) Chelsea (1/2)* Bet Boost: Cole Palmer first goalscorer – 15/4 9/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.