The Reds' lead at the top of the table now stands at seven points, which is by no means unassailable with a testing run of fixtures coming up.

Injuries remain a big problem for Mikel Arteta, though. Ben White and Bukayo Saka are on their way back to fitness but will not make this weekend's game, while there has been bad news on Kai Havertz, who is out for the season, and Gabriel Martinelli, who is set for a few weeks on the sideline.

The visitors will still arrive in the East Midlands as the heavy favourites given Leicester's recent struggles.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side have lost eight of their last nine Premier League games and dropped back into the relegation zone after their 4-0 hammering at Everton.

The Foxes are not without hope, however. They shocked Tottenham at the end of January, caused serious issues for Man Utd in the FA Cup, and would've earned a point in the reverse fixture at the Emirates were it not for two goals in stoppage time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Leicester City v Arsenal?

Leicester City v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 15th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leicester City v Arsenal kick-off time

Leicester City v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester City v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Leicester City v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Leicester City v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

