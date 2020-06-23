Premier League fixtures will flow thick and fast in the coming weeks, and Brendan Rodgers will hope his team can improve on their less-than fierce draw against Watford in their opening game.

Brighton may be a far more stern test than first anticipated after mustering the strength to beat Arsenal 2-1 at the weekend.

The Seagulls have a nightmare run of fixtures to end the season, but they will take tremendous heart from their opening performance and will hope to capitalise on the Foxes' tepid restart.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Brighton game on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Brighton on TV?

Leicester v Brighton will take place on Tuesday 22nd June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Brighton will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Tottenham v West Ham in north London.

What TV channel is Leicester v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leicester v Brighton team news

Leicester: Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira remain long-term absentees, though Ayoze Perez could return to the starting line-up here.

Demarai Gray is also pushing for a starting spot after being one of the brightest sparks in the side last time out.

Brighton: Potter has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Leicester clash, though he may choose to rotate his squad a little given the quick turnaround between games.

Solly March could start in midfield for the Seagulls.

Our prediction: Leicester v Brighton

Brighton capitalised on Arsenal's deficiencies and essentially kicked the Gunners while they were down. That should take nothing away from the result, but Arsenal are prone to a collapse.

The Seagulls will take great heart from the display but Leicester are a far greater challenge, particularly on home soil.

Brighton will be happy to go home with a point after tonight but Leicester boast a solid core capable of grinding out solid results.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Brighton

Leicester v Brighton odds

