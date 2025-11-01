Leicester City host Blackburn Rovers at the King Power Stadium in one of the Championship's lunchtime kick-offs.

The Foxes are looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats, away at Hull and Millwall, which have seen them drop out of the play-off places.

Marti Cifuentes's side have not won a home game since August and are yet to really click under the Spanish coach.

The arrival of 21st-placed Blackburn represents a chance for Leicester but they will be wary of the visitors.

Valerien Ismael's side will have renewed confidence after ending a five-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Southampton last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Blackburn?

Leicester v Blackburn will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Leicester v Blackburn kick-off time

Leicester v Blackburn will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leicester v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leicester v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

