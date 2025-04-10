Enzo Maresca's men have been inconsistent in the Premier League lately. They have occupied a place inside the top four for most of the campaign, but their position is under major threat from Newcastle, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Winning the Conference League will be expected by fans and important for Maresca to convince supporters he is the man to steer Chelsea back to the top level.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Legia Warsaw v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Legia Warsaw v Chelsea?

Legia Warsaw v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 10th April 2025.

Legia Warsaw v Chelsea kick-off time

Legia Warsaw v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Legia Warsaw v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

How to live stream Legia Warsaw v Chelsea online

Is Legia Warsaw v Chelsea on radio?

Legia Warsaw v Chelsea will be broadcast live on talkSPORT 2 and the talkSPORT app.

