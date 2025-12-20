Leeds United will look to stretch their Premier League unbeaten run to four games when Crystal Palace visit Elland Road on Saturday night.

Five points from three games, including taking points off both Chelsea and Liverpool in West Yorkshire, has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's recent form has been vital and he'll be hunting his fifth in five games this weekend.

Crystal Palace head north and look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League following their 3-0 defeat at home to Man City.

The Eagles have been impressive on the road this term and won five of their eight league games away from home – a record Oliver Glasner will want to see them extend on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds United v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Leeds United v Crystal Palace?

Leeds United v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 20th December 2025.

Leeds United v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Leeds United v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds United v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds United v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds United v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

