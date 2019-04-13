The Blades could only draw with Birmingham, meaning Leeds have their destiny in their own hands with five games to play.

Leeds beat Preston 2-0 on Tuesday night to aid their cause.

Under-pressure striker Patrick Bamford netted twice to make amends for a scattering of big missed chances in recent weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday game on TV and online.

What time is the Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday game?

Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 13th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 5:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The pressure is well and truly stacked on Leeds’ shoulders this weekend.

However, as mentioned, their fate is in their own hands and win would push them ever-closer to a Premier League return.

Sheffield Wednesday have lost 3-1 and won 3-0 in their home games this week to highlight their inconsistency.

Bielsa won’t allow his squad to fail.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

