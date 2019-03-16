They have won three games in a row but Norwich remain in bulletproof form.

Sheffield United are third in the league, trailing Leeds by just two points.

Boss Chris Wilder will not give up his relentless pursuit of automatic promotion, but will know that his teams ambitions hang on Saturday’s encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

What time is the Leeds v Sheffield United game?

Leeds v Sheffield United will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 16th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leeds v Sheffield United

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Leeds haven’t conceded in three games, Sheffield United have recorded six straight clean sheets.

Saturday’s clash will be a tight, tense and nervy affair regardless of the colours you’re wearing.

Each team has enough quality to break down the other, but every chance will be crucial.

Prediction: Leeds 1-1 Sheffield United

