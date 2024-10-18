They've started well by winning four and drawing four of their opening nine games to leave them fifth – just three points behind league leaders Sunderland.

Daniel Farke's side, who lost in the Championship play-off final last season, will be frustrated they haven't turned their draws into wins, and their last two league games against Sunderland and Norwich have finished level.

Leeds will need to be at their best if they are to beat Sheffield United, who are also expected to be fighting for the title, as they look to secure instant promotion back to the Premier League.

The Blades finished bottom last season after winning just three games in the top flight, but they remain unbeaten after nine Championship outings under Chris Wilder (won six, drawn three).

A win at Elland Road on Friday night would certainly be a statement of intent in their promotion hunt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Sheffield United?

Leeds v Sheffield United will take place on Friday 18th October 2024.

Leeds v Sheffield United kick-off time

Leeds v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

