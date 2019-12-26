What time is Leeds v Preston?

Leeds v Preston will kick off at 5:15pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Leeds v Preston on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds were rocked by Fulham last weekend but will be determined to bounce back against play-off contender Preston.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Preston