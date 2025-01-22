Farke's side are battling with Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland for the two automatic promotion spots - and the other two teams will have to settle for the play-offs.

Leeds beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Elland Road on Sunday, and they've got the best home record in the league (won 11, drawn two, lost one). They've also scored a Championship-high 33 goals while conceding just seven times.

While Leeds are battling for the title, Norwich are hoping to sneak into the play-offs.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's side had won three of their last four before their 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Saturday, and they'll be well aware of the task in hand on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Norwich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Leeds v Norwich?

Leeds v Norwich will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Norwich kick-off time

Leeds v Norwich will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Leeds v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Leeds v Norwich odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Leeds (2/5) Draw (7/2) Norwich (13/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.