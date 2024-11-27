Leeds are the favourites to secure all three points and extend their hot streak, as the hosts have won their last five games at Elland Road while Luton have lost their last four on the road.

The Hatters' hopes of an instant return to the Premier League look slim after a disappointing start to the season, with just 18 points on the board after 16 rounds of action.

Mark McGuinness scored the only goal of the game as Luton beat struggling Hull City last Saturday, and under-pressure boss Rob Edwards will be hoping his side can secure back-to-back victories for just the second time this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Luton on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Luton?

Leeds v Luton will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2024.

Leeds v Luton kick-off time

Leeds v Luton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Luton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Luton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Leeds v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Three Counties.

BBC Radio Leeds is available on DAB radio, FM 92.4 MHz, 95.3 MHz, 102.7 MHz and 103.9 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Three Counties is available on DAB radio, FM 90.4 MHz, 92.1 MHz, 94.7 MHz, 95.5 MHz, 98.0 MHz, 103.8 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

