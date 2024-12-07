It was the fifth time in the current campaign Daniel Farke's side failed to find the back of the net, but coming back to home soil against a team with one of the league's worst away records should spark a return to goalscoring form.

Derby have lost five of their nine league games on the road, and make the trip north in poor form following defeats to Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ebou Adams was on target in the Owls loss, but the midfielder is suspended after earning a fifth yellow card of the season later in the match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Derby on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Derby?

Leeds v Derby will take place on Saturday 7th December 2024.

Leeds v Derby kick-off time

Leeds v Derby will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Derby on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v Derby online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds v Derby on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

