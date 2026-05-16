Brighton travel to Leeds on Sunday with Fabian Hürzeler's side closing in on securing European football for the second time in their history.

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The Seagulls, who beat Wolves 3-0 last weekend, have won five of their last seven outings to leave them in seventh, which is the Europa Conference League spot.

Brighton are just two points behind Bournemouth in sixth, with Hürzeler's men holding a two-point advantage on Brentford in eighth with two games remaining.

While Brighton must remain focused, Leeds have little to play for after avoiding relegation so it'll likely be a carnival atmosphere for the final Elland Road game of the season.

Daniel Farke's side, who drew 1-1 at Tottenham on Monday night, are 14th after going unbeaten in their last seven league games (won three, drawn four).

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Brighton on TV and online.

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When is Leeds v Brighton?

Leeds v Brighton will take place on Sunday 17 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Brighton kick-off time

Leeds v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Leeds v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Leeds v Brighton on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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