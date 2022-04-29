Forest Green and Exeter have cemented their places in League One next season with automatic promotion assured. There's one more automatic spot available and a battle raging for it.

League Two is drawing to a close with two games left to play for every team going into this weekend.

Eight teams could still find themselves in the four play-off places by the end of the season. Northampton, who currently occupy the last automatic promotion spot, have a one point advantage over Port Vale.

Behind them, Mansfield, Bristol Rovers and Sutton United round off the current play-off picture, though Swindon, Salford and Tranmere will all be eyeing up a gate-crashing end to the campaign.

Fans will be dreaming of Wembley as the season draws to an end, but who will make it there?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the League Two play-offs including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.

When are the League Two play-offs?

The League Two play-off semi-finals take place on four separate dates between Saturday 14th May 2022 and Thursday 19th May 2022. You can check out the full list below.

The play-off final will take place at 4pm on Saturday 28th May 2022, when one team will be admitted to League One for the 2022/23 season.

League Two play-off dates and TV schedule

All UK time.

First leg

Saturday 14th May

7th v 4th (7:45pm) Sky Sports TBC

Sunday 15th May

6th v 5th (12pm) Sky Sports TBC

Second leg

Wednesday 18th May

4th v 7th (7:45pm) Sky Sports TBC

Thursday 19th May

5th v 6th (7:45pm) Sky Sports TBC

League Two play-off final date

Saturday 28th May

TBC v TBC (4pm) Sky Sports TBC

League Two play-offs on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

