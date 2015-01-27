Brendan Rodgers must have been confident after seeing Chelsea collapse against League One side Bradford City.

Striker Daniel Sturridge, meanwhile, could finally return to the Liverpool team. He is back in full training, but it is still unclear whether he will start tonight having not played since last August.

Liverpool have not won in their last three trips to Stamford Bridge. The last time these two sides met, Eden Hazard opened the scoring with this deft strike. The Blues won 2-1.

One technical point of order: in the League Cup, aggregate scoring only comes into play after extra time. That means that if tonight's match finishes 0-0 after extra time (God forbid), then Chelsea will go through on away goals.

The game will only go to penalties if the score is 1-1 after 120 minutes. Got that?

