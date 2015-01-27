League Cup semi-final: Chelsea v Liverpool preview in Vines, videos and tweets
Daniel Sturridge sings, Brendan Rodgers laughs, Jose Mourinho taunts: Chelsea v Liverpool in Vines, YouTube showreels and tweets
Chelsea face Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final tonight and will be looking to dust themselves down after crashing out of the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend.
A place in the first domestic cup final of the season is up for grabs, with the two teams level after the first leg finished 1-1.
Brendan Rodgers must have been confident after seeing Chelsea collapse against League One side Bradford City.
https://vine.co/v/MEnqQZwiA2t/watch?v=simple
Striker Daniel Sturridge, meanwhile, could finally return to the Liverpool team. He is back in full training, but it is still unclear whether he will start tonight having not played since last August.
More like this
Wonder how he's spent his time...
Less singing, more scoring Studger.
Liverpool have not won in their last three trips to Stamford Bridge. The last time these two sides met, Eden Hazard opened the scoring with this deft strike. The Blues won 2-1.
One technical point of order: in the League Cup, aggregate scoring only comes into play after extra time. That means that if tonight's match finishes 0-0 after extra time (God forbid), then Chelsea will go through on away goals.
The game will only go to penalties if the score is 1-1 after 120 minutes. Got that?
Good.