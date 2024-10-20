The Premiership pace-setters face off on Saturday, so Philippe Clement's side cannot afford to miss out on a chance to cut the gap when they travel to Killie in the final top-flight fixture of the weekend.

The hosts sit ninth, but have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks.

Derek McInnes's side kicked off the season with three back-to-back defeats, but they are now on a four-game unbeaten run and picked up their first league victory of the campaign with a remarkable comeback against Dundee FC last time out, scoring three times after the 85th minute to win 3-2.

Their leaky backline remains a significant issue, having conceded the second-most goals (17 in seven games) in the division, and will have the Rangers forwards licking their lips.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kilmarnock v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

Kilmarnock v Rangers will take place on Sunday 20th October 2024.

Kilmarnock v Rangers kick-off time

Kilmarnock v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Kilmarnock v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Kilmarnock v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

