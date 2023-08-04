There were signs of progress after he returned in December, while some exciting summer business and a change in the dugout at Celtic Park will mean there is optimism among the blue half of Glasgow that Beale can bring the good times back.

A trip to Kilmarnock, who Rangers beat three times in three games last season, represents an appealing opener, but the weight of expectation is heavy for the Gers.

Killie steered just clear of the drop last season but will be hoping for improved fortunes in the new campaign and have built some momentum after winning 10 points from their four Scottish League Cup games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kilmarnock v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

Kilmarnock v Rangers will take place on Saturday 5th August 2023.

Kilmarnock v Rangers kick-off time

Kilmarnock v Rangers will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Kilmarnock v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Kilmarnock v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Scotland.

BBC Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

