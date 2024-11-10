The Hoops will head to Rugby Park oozing with confidence after their eye-catching 3-1 comeback win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Christoph Baumgartner put the German side ahead midway through the first half, but Celtic roared back through Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn's brace before Reo Hatate clinched all three points after the break.

The hosts, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing start to the season, with a 4-0 defeat at Celtic Park the start of a six-game winless run in the Scottish Premiership, but look to have turned a corner with three victories in their last five games - including impressive wins at home to Rangers and away against Hearts.

The turnaround has Killie boss Derek McInnes linked with a move to Ibrox amid pressure on Philippe Clement, and getting a result against the Gers' Old Firm rivals would do his chances of getting the call no harm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kilmarnock v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Kilmarnock v Celtic?

Kilmarnock v Celtic will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024.

Kilmarnock v Celtic kick-off time

Kilmarnock v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Kilmarnock v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Kilmarnock v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

