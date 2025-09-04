The absence of Leeds United duo Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, among others, is a significant blow for Bellamy, but his side will still be gunning for all three points at the Astana Arena.

Kazakhstan, who are ranked a lowly 114th in the world rankings, are playing catch-up in Group J as their only points in qualifying came in a 2-0 victory against bottom-of-the-table Liechtenstein.

Wales won the reverse fixture 3-1 in Cardiff in March and will know the importance of claiming another victory as they push for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kazakhstan v Wales on TV and online.

When is Kazakhstan v Wales?

Kazakhstan v Wales will take place on Thursday 4th September 2025.

Kazakhstan v Wales kick-off time

Kazakhstan v Wales will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Kazakhstan v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:45pm and S4C from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Kazakhstan v Wales online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Kazakhstan v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

