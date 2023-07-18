Liverpool are having a busy summer transfer window and their two new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are likely to feature against Karlsruher.

The Reds will have a new-look side this season, especially in midfield, with James Milner, Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already leaving Anfield, while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson could also be heading for the exit, with the pair being eyed by Saudi Arabian teams.

Liverpool will be looking to bring in more midfield reinforcements if Fabinho and Henderson leave Merseyside, especially with the Premier League season getting underway in mid-August.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Karlsruher v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Karlsruher v Liverpool?

Karlsruher v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 19th July 2023.

Karlsruher v Liverpool kick-off time

Karlsruher v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Karlsruher v Liverpool on?

Karlsruher v Liverpool will be on Liverpool's official TV channel LFC TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Liverpool and Karlsruher official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Karlsruher v Liverpool online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

