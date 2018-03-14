A spokesman for Sky Sports said: "Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season.

"Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

"Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."

Speaking to Sky News, the former Liverpool defender called the spitting incident "a moment of madness".

Carragher said his behaviour "cannot be condoned" and that he personally called the family on Sunday to apologise. He added that his "biggest regret was that a young girl was caught up in the middle of the altercation".

When the mobile phone footage was played back to him, Carragher said it "felt like an out of body experience – a moment of madness for four or five seconds".

The pundit has a daughter the same age as the girl who was in the car. Carragher said that he thinks "a young girl would feel worse" in an incident like this and said he "would find it hard to know what he would say or how he would react" if it had happened to his own daughter.

He admitted that "what I've done is disgusting" and said "if someone had done what I had done on the pitch I would vilify them".

The video, obtained by the Mirror, shows Carragher driving and waving back to the girl’s father. Both men wind down their windows and the father shouts: “Unlucky Jamie lad. Two, one.”

In retaliation, Carragher leans of his window and spits towards the car, spraying the 14-year-old girl.