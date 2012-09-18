Humphrey, 33, will present live coverage of the games as well as being involved with the new channel's other football programming.

During the last ten years, Humphrey has fronted a number of BBC sports broadcasts including the London 2012 Olympic Games, BBC Sports Personality of the Year and match reports on BBC Radio 5 Live. He started his career on CBBC, presenting Fame Academy with co-host Holly Willoughby, followed by the channel's Sportsround programme.

Marc Watson, chief executive of BT Vision, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Jake has chosen to join our new sports channel to anchor our Premier League programming.

“Jake is a tremendously experienced and popular sports broadcaster and a fresh, young and innovative talent. He impressed us with his willingness to get deeply involved in the development of our live football programming and we took into account his track record of excellent presenting across many sports. He fits our plans for the new channel perfectly and we are very excited to be working with him."

Humphrey added: “I am incredibly excited to be joining the team at BT not just because I get to fulfil a lifelong dream of presenting the Barclays Premier League but because of the fresh perspective that BT will bring to both sport and broadcasting in this country. To be a part of this young, vibrant team who are as passionate about sport, as I am, is a privilege.

"I've grown up at the BBC, and whilst I hope to work with them in the future, I'd also like to place on record my thanks to them. I am incredibly grateful to all colleagues, and of course the viewers, for their incredible support from CBBC all the way to Formula 1. My focus from the start of 2013 is on making BT's coverage of football the best this country has ever seen.”

BT's new Premier League football channel will launch in August 2013.