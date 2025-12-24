Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast begin their title defence against Mozambique on Christmas Eve.

Ad

The Elephants won their third AFCON title in 2024 and have been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Gabon, and Wednesday's opponents.

Ivory Coast's decision not to pick Nicholas Pepe has raised eye brows but head coach Emerse Faé certainly has plenty of firepower, including Man Utd's Amad Diallo and former Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha.

Mozambique are back at AFCON after missing the last edition of the tournament and will set up to frustrate the bigger teams in their group.

They lack star power but offer plenty in terms of set piece threat and even made a run to the quarter-finals in 2022.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ivory Coast v Mozambique on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Ivory Coast v Mozambique?

Ivory Coast v Mozambique will take place on Wednesday 24th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ivory Coast v Mozambique kick-off time

Ivory Coast v Mozambique will kick off at 5:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Ivory Coast v Mozambique on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 4Seven from 5:25pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Ivory Coast v Mozambique online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Ivory Coast v Mozambique on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Ivory Coast v Mozambique odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Ivory Coast (19/50) Draw (7/2) Mozambique (17/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.