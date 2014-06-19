Italy v Costa Rica – World Cup preview
Watch the Group D clash live on BBC1 on Friday 20 June
Italy v Costa Rica (Group D) 4pm (k/o 5pm) BBC1
The two Group D front runners play each other this evening following England's crunch match with Uruguay last night.
Costa Rica caused one of the surprises of the tournament when they beat Uruguay 3-1 in the first week, but the Italians, led by midfieder Andrea Pirlo, will pose a very different challenge.
Mario Balotelli's 50-minute winner condemned England to an opening defeat in Manaus. Their advanced fullbacks found plenty of space against Roy Hodgson's defensive system; Costa Rica's strong defence will need to be on their game.
