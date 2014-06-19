Costa Rica caused one of the surprises of the tournament when they beat Uruguay 3-1 in the first week, but the Italians, led by midfieder Andrea Pirlo, will pose a very different challenge.

Mario Balotelli's 50-minute winner condemned England to an opening defeat in Manaus. Their advanced fullbacks found plenty of space against Roy Hodgson's defensive system; Costa Rica's strong defence will need to be on their game.

Advertisement

For more of the best live sport on TV every day, as well as TV, film and on-demand recommendations, download the Radio Times DiscoverTV app here.