Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has urged his players to "play for the love of the crest and their family, their friends" against "strong opponents" in the English capital.

Wembley Stadium will play host to the Finalissima on Wednesday evening as Euro 2020 champions Italy face 2021 Copa America winners Argentina for The CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.

Italy will likely have fond memories of Wembley, having beaten England there to claim their latest major tournament triumph last year, and will be back in the UK to face Gareth Southgate's side at Molineux in the UEFA Nations League later in June.

But things have not gone their way since that victory as they missed out on qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup following defeat to North Macedonia in a play-off back in March.

It's important to note that there is no extra time, meaning if scores are level after 90 minutes the game will go straight to penalties.

Both teams may fancy themselves in that scenario as Italy won two shoot-outs on the way to their Euro 2020 success and Argentina beat Colombia on spot-kicks in the 2021 Copa America semi-final.

When is Italy v Argentina?

Italy v Argentina will take place on Wednesday 1st June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Argentina will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are also numerous World Cup Qualifiers taking place this week including Hungary v England on Saturday.

What TV channel is Italy v Argentina on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Italy v Argentina online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Italy v Argentina team news

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Tonali, Verratti; Berardi, Scamacca, Insigne

Argentina predicted XI: Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; de Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, González

Italy v Argentina odds

Our prediction: Italy v Argentina

Though nothing can change the fact that Italy will not be at the World Cup later this year, beating Argentina in the Finalissima at Wembley may help to ease the pain somewhat.

Their defeat to North Macedonia was nothing short of disastrous – though obviously deserved credit goes to their opponents – and they'll be desperate to repent.

Roberto Mancini may be tempted to bring Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini back together again at the heart of Italy's backline but they'll have Lionel Messi and co. to deal with.

This means more to Italy than it does Argentina and that might just see them come out on top.

Our prediction: Italy 2-1 Argentina (10/1 at Bet365)

