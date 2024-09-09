The Nations League could offer a potential route to the 2026 World Cup, which means the pressure is on Hallgrímsson to make a strong start in the first set of fixtures this autumn.

He could make an early bit of Irish footballing history with a win on Tuesday, as they have never beaten Greece - losing four of their past five meetings.

The visitors are under new management themselves after Ivan Jovanović's summer appointment.

More like this

The former Panathinaikos boss has replaced Gus Poyet, whose reign ended in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Georgia in the Euro 2024 play-offs earlier this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Greece on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Ireland v Greece?

Ireland v Greece will take place on Tuesday 10th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ireland v Greece kick-off time

Ireland v Greece will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v Greece on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

It will be shown live on RTE2 and RTE Player in the Republic of Ireland.

How to live stream Ireland v Greece online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Listen to Ireland v Greece on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ireland v Greece odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ireland (15/8) Draw (21/10) Greece (13/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.