Carsley has made some bold calls with his first squad selection as he puts his own stamp on the side.

Experienced heads like Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are out with an emphasis on the future, and up-and-coming talents such as Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Noni Madueke have been called up.

It will be a debut, too, for the man in the opposite dugout, as Heimir Hallgrímsson introduces himself to the Irish support at the Aviva Stadium.

More like this

The Icelandic coach, who helped to mastermind Iceland's embarrassment of England at Euro 2016, has replaced Stephen Kenny in the permanent role after John O'Shea's interim spell.

Greece and Finland make up the rest of Nations League Group B2, which both England and Ireland will see as an opportunity.

With two new managers looking to prove themselves, both sets of supporters optimistic about what a new era can bring, and the rivalry between the pair, Saturday afternoon's game promises to be an intriguing watch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v England on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Ireland v England?

Ireland v England will take place on Saturday 7th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ireland v England kick-off time

Ireland v England will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v England on?

Ireland v England will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4pm.

How to live stream Ireland v England online

You can also live stream Ireland v England online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Ireland v England on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ireland v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ireland (11/2) Draw (16/5) England (1/2)*

Bet Boost: Over 2 goals, England win, Harry Kane over 1.5 shots on target – 9/2 5/1

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.