Ipswich Town will be hunting a third consecutive Championship win of the season when they host Watford at Portman Road on Tuesday evening.

The Tractor Boys have won back-to-back games for just the second time this term after producing one of their most convincing performances in 2025/26 in a 4-1 win away at QPR on Saturday.

Kieran McKenna's side have struggled in their first season back in the Championship after relegation but are now just three points back from the play-offs and six back from the top two.

Watford head to East Anglia off the back of a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over second-place Middlesbrough, which leaves them a point below their hosts in 10th.

If the Hornets can follow that up against Ipswich then fans may start to dream about what can be achieved in Javi Gracia's second spell at the helm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich Town v Watford on TV and online.

When is Ipswich Town v Watford?

Ipswich Town v Watford will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ipswich Town v Watford kick-off time

Ipswich Town v Watford will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich Town v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:35pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ipswich Town v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Ipswich Town v Watford on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

