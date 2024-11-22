Caretaker Ruud van Nistelrooy had already started to turn the tide in the weeks since Ten Hag's departure, but the pressure is now on the new boss to show he can succeed where others have failed and be the coach to take the Old Trafford club back to where they belong.

On paper, a trip to 17th-place Ipswich looks like a kind opening fixture, but the hosts shocked Tottenham to pick up their first league win of the season before the international break, while ex-Man Utd coach Kieran McKenna may fancy his chances against his former employers.

Backed by a sold-out Portman Road, the Tractor Boys, who have only lost twice at home this season, will be gunning to take advantage of any early teething issues and ruin Amorim's party.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich Town v Manchester United on TV and online.

When is Ipswich Town v Manchester United?

Ipswich Town v Manchester United will take place on Sunday 24th November 2024.

Ipswich Town v Manchester United kick-off time

Ipswich Town v Manchester United will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich Town v Manchester United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ipswich Town v Manchester United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ipswich Town v Manchester United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

