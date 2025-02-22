Tottenham will need to string a few wins together if they are to have any chance of climbing into the top half and thinking about a late charge for the European spots.

Spurs are still in the Europa League and that's their only chance of landing any silverware this campaign but they'll also be desperate to improve their league position.

Tottenham are only 13 points better off than 18th-placed Ipswich as Kieran McKenna's side battle to avoid instant relegation back to the Championship.

Ipswich, who are into the FA Cup fifth round this season, dominated in the second flight last time out but they've won just three of their 25 Premier League games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Tottenham?

Ipswich v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ipswich v Tottenham kick-off time

Ipswich v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Ipswich v Tottenham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Ipswich v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

