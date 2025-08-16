Ipswich were lucky to come away with a point against Birmingham City last weekend and will need to raise their game if they are to challenge at the top of the division this term.

Southampton struggled in their opener against Wrexham and would've come away with nothing were it not for two very late goals.

A first win under Will Still, their summer appointment, will be a major confidence boost, but Saints still have work to do.

When is Ipswich v Southampton?

Ipswich v Southampton will take place on Sunday 17th August 2025.

Ipswich v Southampton kick-off time

Ipswich v Southampton will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ipswich v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ipswich v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Ipswich v Southampton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Ipswich (1/1) Draw (5/2) Southampton (13/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

