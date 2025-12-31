Ipswich Town will look to continue their Championship promotion push when Oxford United visit Portman Road on New Year's Day.

The Tractor Boys made a slow start to the season but have kicked on and are gunning for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Oxford are battling at the other end of the table and hoping to avoid relegation back to League One.

The U's will not fear their hosts, however, after beating them 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium earlier this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Oxford on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Oxford?

Ipswich v Oxford will take place on Thursday 1st January 2026.

Ipswich v Oxford kick-off time

Ipswich v Oxford will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Oxford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ipswich v Oxford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ipswich v Oxford on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

