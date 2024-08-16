The highly-rated Town boss has been backed in the transfer market as the club chiefs look to give him the tools he needs to keep Ipswich up, and Saturday's visit from Liverpool should offer an early hint at his chances of doing so.

It's a big day for the Reds, too, as Arne Slot manages his first competitive game since being appointed as Jürgen Klopp's replacement. The Dutchman is tasked with filling huge shoes, and will know that a winning start is the best way to ease the pressure on him.

Town fans will have been dreaming about this day for decades, so it's fitting that their first game back in the top fight comes against a bona fide heavyweight like Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Liverpool?

Ipswich v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Ipswich v Liverpool kick-off time

Ipswich v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Ipswich v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Ipswich v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Ipswich v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ipswich (7/1) Draw (9/2) Liverpool (4/11)*

