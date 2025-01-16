Kieran McKenna's side are 18th in the Premier League table, but a third win in a row at Portman Road could see them climb out of the relegation zone ahead of the trip to Man City on Sunday.

Brighton produced a dominant display themselves in the FA Cup last weekend, putting four past Championship play-off hopefuls Norwich in a victory that will mean a lot more than just a place in the fourth round.

The Carrow Road triumph was their first win since November, after a run of six draws and two defeats, so Fabian Hürzeler will want to see the Seagulls kick on as they try to move back into the top half and pull themselves back into the race for Europe.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Brighton?

Ipswich v Brighton will take place on Thursday 16th January 2025.

Ipswich v Brighton kick-off time

Ipswich v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Ipswich v Brighton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Ipswich v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

