Kieran McKenna's side would love to climb out of the bottom three and take some momentum into that tricky run.

They looked to have turned a corner last month – a victory over Tottenham was bookended by impressive draws with Leicester and Man Utd – but consecutive defeats to Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace brought them crashing back down to earth.

Up next at Portman Road is a Bournemouth side that have flown into the top half of the table, and now find themselves just two points off fifth after they added Spurs to their list of 2024/25 Premier League scalps on Thursday evening.

The Cherries have regularly raised their game against the top flight's bigger clubs under Andoni Iraola, but must now show they can dispatch the teams below them consistently to prove they're worth the hype.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Bournemouth?

Ipswich v Bournemouth will take place on Sunday 8th December 2024.

Ipswich v Bournemouth kick-off time

Ipswich v Bournemouth will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Ipswich v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Ipswich v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Radio Solent Dorset.

BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Radio Solent Dorset are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - local restrictions will apply. You cannot also listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

