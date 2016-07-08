Iceland helped make Euro 2016 special with their giant-killing antics and some unexpectedly impressive football. But it was as much their supporters and their inspiring, and perhaps slightly intimidating, chant that marked them out.

The perfectly choreographed boom and clap, increasing in speed and intensity to a thunderous climax, will be remembered as one of the features of the tournament.

So when others attempt to copy it, it could either be interpreted as a tribute to Iceland – or as just plain stealing...

When the French team – which knocked Iceland out in the quarter-finals – did their best to recreate the chant in front of their own fans after beating Germany in their semi-final, some people enjoyed it...

And they weren't alone...

Are you serious #FRA you're copying @icelandfootball mit #HUH - how embarrassing! Create your one fan action please!

— Sabrina Pelz (@severn_fur) July 7, 2016

Some, however, chose to take the French celebration as a tribute to Iceland...

Some fans thought it was a nice gesture...

