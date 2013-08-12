Ian Wright: “I get more stick from Arsenal fans than Spurs fans”
“I’m always honest, and Arsenal fans can’t seem to handle that,” says the former Gunners striker
He may be an Arsenal legend – second only to Thierry Henry in terms of his goal tally for the club – but Ian Wright says that these days he’s more likely to get put downs from Gunners supporters than from their sworn footballing enemies.
“These days I get more stick from Arsenal fans than Spurs fans,” says Wright in the new issue of Radio Times magazine.
“It’s because I’m always honest, and Arsenal fans can’t seem to handle that.”
That honesty extends to Wright's former boss Arsène Wenger who he reckons has it easy compared with some Premier League managers.
"It's been eight years since they last won a trophy and yet the club are still talking a new deal for Arsène Wenger, so I don't think he's under the same pressure as other managers," says Wright.
And what does Wright think of his old club's chances this time around?
"I can see Arsenal coming fourth again," he says.
Get ready for some more stick from Arsenal fans, Ian...
