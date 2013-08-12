“It’s because I’m always honest, and Arsenal fans can’t seem to handle that.”

That honesty extends to Wright's former boss Arsène Wenger who he reckons has it easy compared with some Premier League managers.

"It's been eight years since they last won a trophy and yet the club are still talking a new deal for Arsène Wenger, so I don't think he's under the same pressure as other managers," says Wright.

And what does Wright think of his old club's chances this time around?

"I can see Arsenal coming fourth again," he says.

Get ready for some more stick from Arsenal fans, Ian...

