Championship play-off chasers Hull City and Wrexham meet at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Despite losing four of their last six games, the Tigers remain within striking distance of the top six.

Sergej Jakirović's side will want to put on a show for the home fans, having lost back-to-back games at the MKM Stadium and won only once there since October.

Wrexham, a point behind their hosts, have eyes on the play-off spots themselves. Phil Parkinson has made his side tough to beat, losing just four times since returning to the Championship, and has the talent in his ranks to turn draws into wins.

Their form away from the Racecourse Ground is an issue, having not won on the road since September, and one Parkinson will hope to put right on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Hull v Wrexham?

Hull v Wrexham will take place on Wednesday 10th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hull v Wrexham kick-off time

Hull v Wrexham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Wrexham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull v Wrexham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hull v Wrexham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

