A win could see Hull climb off the bottom of the Championship table, but it is 13 games and counting since they claimed maximum points and they face a Swansea side in decent nick on the road.

The Welsh outfit have enjoyed two wins and a draw from their last three away days, although they are bidding to bounce back from last Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to promotion hopefuls Sunderland.

The Swans need to return to winning ways if they are to close the gap to the Championship play-off spots, and their record of avoiding defeat to sides currently in the bottom half of the table makes for encouraging reading.

When is Hull v Swansea?

Hull v Swansea will take place on Saturday 21st December 2024.

Hull v Swansea kick-off time

Hull v Swansea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Swansea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull v Swansea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hull v Swansea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Humberside.

BBC Radio Humberside is available on DAB radio, FM 95.9 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

