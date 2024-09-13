Sheffield United find themselves in eighth spot in the Championship after winning two and drawing two of their first four outings, however, a win by two or more goals on Friday would see Chris Wilder's side jump up to third.

They travel to Hull to face Tim Walter's side, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

Hull drew their first three Championship games before losing 2-0 at promotion-chasing Leeds before the international break. They also suffered defeat in the EFL Cup first round against Sheffield on Wednesday, but Walter will be hoping to get their first victory of the campaign on Friday in front of their home crowd.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Hull v Sheffield United?

Hull v Sheffield United will take place on Friday 13th September 2024.

Hull v Sheffield United kick-off time

Hull v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Hull v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hull (12/5) Draw (12/5) Sheffield United (11/10)*

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.