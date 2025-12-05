Middlesbrough will look to cut into Coventry City's lead at the top of the Championship when they head to Hull City on Friday evening.

The Sky Blues, who are away at Ipswich on Saturday, are 10 points clear at the top of the second tier and showing no signs of slowing down.

Boro won their first game under new boss Kim Hellberg last weekend, a 2-1 victory against Derby, and now head to the MKM Stadium in the hope of putting some pressure on the runaway leaders.

Hull have promotion aspirations of their own, however, and showed their quality in a late win at Stoke a week ago.

That leaves the Tigers ninth, a point outside the top six and just five back from second-place Middlesbrough.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Hull v Middlesbrough?

Hull v Middlesbrough will take place on Friday 5th December 2025.

Hull v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Hull v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hull v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

