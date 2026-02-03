Hull City will look to crank up the pressure on the Championship top two when Watford visit the MKM Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The pair were originally due to meet in January but the game was postponed ahead of kick-off due to the icy conditions.

The Tigers head into the rearranged fixture gunning for a fifth consecutive victory, which would move them to within two points of the automatic promotion spots.

An interim coaching team of Adrian Mariappa, Charlie Daniels, and Dan Gosling will be in charge of Watford after the departure of Javi Gracia, who resigned three months into his second spell.

Gracia's exit followed the weekend's 2-0 defeat to Swansea, which leaves the Hornets 10th in the table – four points off the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City v Watford on TV and online.

When is Hull City v Watford?

Hull City v Watford will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Hull City v Watford kick-off time

Hull City v Watford will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hull City v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull City v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Hull City v Watford on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

