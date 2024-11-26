Hull last played in the Premier League in 2017, but it seems more likely they will end up in League One, like they did in the 2020-21 season, than secure promotion to the top flight.

Sheffield Wednesday are in a slightly better position than Hull, though Danny Röhl's side still need to get more points on the board to give them breathing room from the bottom three.

The Owls, who played in the Premier League from 1992-2000, were promoted from League One in 2023, and they narrowly avoided relegation last season by finishing 20th and just three points outside the relegation zone.

When is Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2024.

Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

