Man City took plenty of flak for their negative tactics in a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Sunday and the trip to the John Smith's Stadium could be an ideal opportunity to respond.

Huddersfield are battling for promotion in League One under summer appointment Lee Grant, who would no doubt relish the chance to upset the visitors given his Man Utd past.

The Terriers have knocked out Premier League side Sunderland and Championship outfit Leicester in the Carabao Cup this term. Still, Man City's quality will not be lost on them, given they were thumped 5-0 by them in their last meeting – an FA Cup game in January 2024.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield Town v Man City on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield Town v Man City?

Huddersfield Town v Man City will take place on Wednesday 24th September 2025.

Huddersfield Town v Man City kick-off time

Huddersfield Town v Man City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield Town v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

How to live stream Huddersfield Town v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Huddersfield Town v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

