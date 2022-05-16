The Hatters were good value for a draw in the first encounter at Kenilworth Road. Sonny Bradley drew the sides level on the half-hour mark to cancel out Danel Sinani's opener.

Luton Town head into one of the biggest games in their history as they face Huddersfield for a place in the Championship play-off final.

Boss Nathan Jones will be determined for his men to keep their cool when they travel to the John Smith's Stadium this evening.

Huddersfield – who ended the regular season in third place – will be considered favourites to progress here but won't take anything for granted at the halfway point in the tie.

The Terriers will look to top scorer Danny Ward, who has scored just three goals in his last 18 outings, to rediscover his form and haul his side to Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield v Luton on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield v Luton?

Huddersfield v Luton will take place on Monday 16th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Huddersfield v Luton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Championship Play-Off games taking place this week including Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United.

What TV channel is Huddersfield v Luton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

How to live stream Huddersfield v Luton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Huddersfield v Luton team news

Huddersfield predicted XI: Nicholls; Lees, Hogg, Sarr; Pipa, Russell, O'Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Holmes

Luton predicted XI: Ingram; Burke, Bradley, Naismith; Bree, Campbell, Lansbury, Clark, Bell; Jerome, Cornick

Huddersfield v Luton odds

Our prediction: Huddersfield v Luton

Huddersfield have the advantage here. They finished the season strongly and have the home advantage over their underdog rivals.

However, in the heat of battle, anything is possible. The Terriers don't boast a prolific goalscorer who will reliably, consistently win games by any means necessary. That could be an issue for the hosts.

In Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo and Luke Berry, Luton do boast match-winners, though the latter two – including 17-goal Adebayo – are 50:50 to be fit to start here. This one could go all the way to penalties.

Our prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Luton

