League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers meet at the Accu Stadium on Thursday evening.

Ad

The Terriers have had nearly a fortnight between games due to the October international break, which could prove useful for young manager Lee Grant as he looks to bounce back from the worst run of his tenure.

Huddersfield have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and have won just one of their last four in League One, which has seen them drop to seventh.

Two points and two places below them in the table, Bolton head across the Pennines searching for a response to Saturday's 3-0 defeat away at relegation-threatened Burton Albion.

Steven Schumacher suggested Wanderers' winless away record was a product of the mistakes they are making and admitted it's a problem they need to fix.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield v Bolton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Huddersfield v Bolton?

Huddersfield v Bolton will take place on Thursday 16th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Huddersfield v Bolton kick-off time

Huddersfield v Bolton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield v Bolton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Huddersfield v Bolton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Huddersfield v Bolton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Huddersfield v Bolton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Huddersfield (17/10) Draw (23/10) Bolton (6/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.