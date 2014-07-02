The ball did eventually get past the goalie, twice, in extra time resulting in a 2-1 defeat for the States. But did that matter to the internet? No, no it did not...

Forget years of politics, Howard's efforts were enough to start an online Howard for President spoof campaign

#ThingsTimHowardCouldSave started trending

via @Nrateng_Rose

The blocking jokes started tumbling in

The word "Howardiculous" was invented

This is how good Tim Howard was. Belgium assualted zone(s) 14 & 17. The yellow is bad. The blue is Tim Howardiculous. pic.twitter.com/MAFm1lSEZv — Matthew Tomaszewicz (@shinguardian) July 1, 2014

Team changes were suggested

Should have just cleared a path for Tim Howard to storm up the pitch and bury the ball in the other goal. You know he would have. — Warren Ellis (@warrenellis) July 1, 2014

Baby name plans were changed

Well, if you're going to be compared to a wall, this one's a pretty good one

Of course there was a Gladiator reference

Tim Howard making these saves like pic.twitter.com/GxD931i5iS — Sean Tuohy Jr. (@SJTuohy) July 1, 2014

And thanks to the wonders of the internet, you can re-live the action with all of Howard's saves in one snazzy video