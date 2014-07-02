How the internet reacted to USA goalkeeper Tim Howard's string of brilliant saves
#ThingsTimHowardCouldSave trends as the goalie breaks a World Cup record
The USA were eliminated from the World Cup last night, but you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise thanks to the internet storm surrounding goalkeeper Tim Howard.
His unbelievable efforts against Belgium were enough to see him set a new World Cup record for the most saves in a match. So many goals in fact everyone seems to have lost count and isn't quite sure whether it's 15 or 16. Well, it was a late match for us, wasn't it? Either way he beat the previous record of 13, set by Ramon Quiroga of Peru back in 1978.
The ball did eventually get past the goalie, twice, in extra time resulting in a 2-1 defeat for the States. But did that matter to the internet? No, no it did not...
Forget years of politics, Howard's efforts were enough to start an online Howard for President spoof campaign
#ThingsTimHowardCouldSave started trending
More like this
via @Nrateng_Rose
The blocking jokes started tumbling in
The word "Howardiculous" was invented
This is how good Tim Howard was. Belgium assualted zone(s) 14 & 17. The yellow is bad. The blue is Tim Howardiculous. pic.twitter.com/MAFm1lSEZv
— Matthew Tomaszewicz (@shinguardian) July 1, 2014
Team changes were suggested
Should have just cleared a path for Tim Howard to storm up the pitch and bury the ball in the other goal. You know he would have.
— Warren Ellis (@warrenellis) July 1, 2014
Baby name plans were changed
Well, if you're going to be compared to a wall, this one's a pretty good one
Of course there was a Gladiator reference
Tim Howard making these saves like pic.twitter.com/GxD931i5iS
— Sean Tuohy Jr. (@SJTuohy) July 1, 2014
And thanks to the wonders of the internet, you can re-live the action with all of Howard's saves in one snazzy video