A six-game winless run, which has included five defeats, has Spurs down to 15th in the Premier League after 22 games.

Cup competitions have been something of a respite – the North Londoners beat Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, got past Tamworth in the FA Cup, and are ninth in the Europa League table.

They'll be targeting a top-eight finish in Europe, which would mean qualifying directly for the last 16 and skipping the play-off round.

A win in Germany would mean Spurs' fate is in their own hands ahead of next week's game against Elfsborg, and they will be the favourites to come away with three points at the PreZero Arena given the hosts have won only once in the Europa League this term.

It's been a disappointing season so far for Hoffenheim, who are just one place above the relegation play-off spot in the Bundesliga but picked up a first win since November on the weekend in a timely confidence boost.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hoffenheim v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Hoffenheim v Tottenham?

Hoffenheim v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 23rd January 2025.

Hoffenheim v Tottenham kick-off time

Hoffenheim v Tottenham will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Hoffenheim v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports.



How to live stream Hoffenheim v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports.

Listen to Hoffenheim v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

