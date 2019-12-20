He will be a sore miss for Steven Gerrard's men who trail Celtic by two points.

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe is likely to be called upon to lead the line, though his confidence won't be sky-high following a goal drought.

He has scored just once in 10 games, though the majority of his appearances have been short spells from the bench.

More like this

Meanwhile, Hibs are the epitome of a mid-table club as they sit in sixth with an inconsistent string of results behind them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hibs v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Hibs v Rangers?

Hibs v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 20th December 2019.

How to watch Hibs v Rangers on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Morelos is indeed a loss for Rangers, but in Defoe, they boast a wily goalscorer desperate to prove a point.

The Gers are also capable of finding goals from other sources around the pitch.

It may not be pretty, but they should be able to get the job done at Easter Road.

Advertisement

Prediction: Hibs 0-1 Rangers